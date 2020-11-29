NFL Analysts Call For Head Coach To Be Fired Sunday Night

NFL analysts are calling for a head coach to be fired following Sunday’s loss – and, no, it’s not Jets coach Adam Gase (although he should be fired, too).

Anthony Lynn just isn’t getting it done in Los Angeles this season. The Chargers have had several crushing losses this season, many of which can be attributed to coaching decisions.

Unfortunately, Sunday afternoon was no different.

The Chargers lost to the Bills, 27-17, on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles drops to 3-8 on the season, while Buffalo improved to 8-3.

Buffalo vs. Los Angeles was close, but Lynn made some highly questionable decisions down the stretch. Now, many are calling for Lynn to be fired.

Leave Anthony Lynn in Buffalo — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 29, 2020

Thank god the #Bills played against Anthony Lynn today — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) November 29, 2020

Anthony Lynn just showed why he can’t be the head coach next year. Great guy, but not a great head coach #BoltUp — ⚡️ChargersLegion⚡️ (@ChargersLegion) November 29, 2020

The Big Lead summed up Lynn’s questionable decision making best on Sunday evening:

The most egregious came in the final seconds of the game when the Chargers, out of timeouts, completed a hail mary to get the ball to the Bills’ 1-yard line. There, with 24 seconds left, they called an inside handoff to Austin Eckler. It failed and the team had to rush to the line of scrimmage for a quick-snap pass that likewise failed. They wound up failing to score and wasted an opportunity to extend the game, but it wasn’t the only time Lynn’s decision making cost them against the Bills.

You can read their full takedown here.

Lynn, 51, appears to be well liked by his players. And he has rookie quarterback Justin Herbert playing at a really high level. However, it might be time for the Chargers to move on.

If not this week, then probably following the season.

The Chargers have what it takes to become a playoff team. Unfortunately, Lynn doesn’t appear to be the right man for that job.