Anthony Lynn Reveals The Chargers’ Plan At Quarterback

The Los Angeles Chargers will have one of the most-interesting quarterback situations in the NFL in 2020 (assuming the season happens, of course).

Los Angeles is expected to start veteran Tyrod Taylor behind center in 2020. Taylor is ready for the opportunity and feels confident about his ability to lead the Chargers’ offense.

Taylor might not have the job for long, though. The Chargers drafted Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has since revealed his team’s plan at the quarterback position. It’s Taylor’s job to lose, but he’s not just going to be given it.

“We’re going into this thing: Day 1, Tyrod Taylor’s going to be starting it off,” Lynn told SI.com. “He’s earned that right. His teammates respect the hell out of him, he’s a leader on this football team. Our young quarterback’s gonna learn a lot from Tyrod Taylor. Tyrod Taylor’s one of the most respected players on our team, and he doesn’t say a whole lot either. . . . [But] it’s a competition, bro. There’s a competition at every position, not just this one. I can’t just say Tyrod’s gonna be the starting quarterback for the whole year if this young man goes in there and wins the job.”

The Chargers drafted Herbert so he could eventually start, but he might not be ready for a year or two, especially if training camp and the preseason are cut short.

Taylor has lost his job to a rookie before, though. He began the 2018 season as the Browns’ starter before being replaced by Baker Mayfield.

Will that happen again to him in 2020?