Anthony Lynn Reveals What He’s Been Told About His Future

Anthony Lynn is believed to be on the hot seat in Los Angeles. The Chargers are a disappointing 6-9 heading into the final game of the season.

What has Lynn been told about his future with the franchise?

The answer: Not much.

Lynn, 52, revealed on Wednesday that the front office hasn’t spoken to him about his future with the franchise. His status for 2021 remains up in the air, it seems.

“We communicate on the regular, but I’m not concerned about that right now. I’m concerned about Kansas City,” Lynn said, via the Orange County Register.

Lynn has been Los Angeles’ head coach since the 2017 season. He’s gone 32-32 as a head coach with a playoff appearance in 2018.

The Chargers’ future appears to be bright, especially with Justin Herbert at quarterback. But will Lynn be given the chance to continue coaching this team?

Herbert has made it clear that he’s a fan of his head coach.

“Him and I, we’ve gotten really close over these past couple of months. He’s always out on the field and whether he’s helping the running backs, the offensive line, the quarterbacks — he’s been doing a great job of stepping into our meetings and telling us exactly what he wants and how he wants it done. He’s a leader and this team follows him and I really believe in him,” the rookie quarterback said.