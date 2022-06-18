Anthony Rendon Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery: Fans React

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 11: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels returns to the dugout in the first inning during the game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

A few short weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels appeared to be one of the best teams in baseball. How far they've since fallen.

On Friday, the AL West ball club announced third baseman Anthony Rendon will soon undergo season-ending surgery.

Rendon had been dealing with right-wrist pain for most of the season. It worsened recently, prompting Rendon to reconsider his options, surgery be the decision.

“Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the team wrote on Twitter.

What began as such an exciting season for the Angels has quickly become a nightmare.

Although Rendon hasn't been nearly as effective at the plate (.228 batting average) this season as he once was for the Nationals, his defensive abilities at third are unmatched.

The Angels' misfortune continues.

"He will have played 155/486 games as an Angel by the end of this season. That’s 31.8% of games in three seasons. That contract has turned abysmal. Why does this always happen to us?," a fan said.

"Hamilton, Pujols, Upton, Rendon. All 4 were passed their peak when we signed them. AWFUL," another fan commented.

"Rendon just entered his peak when the Angels signed him. It was a good FA pickup. Injuries suck. That’s all it is. Guy hit .319 with 34 bombs in 2019. I agree with the other guys though. All on their way down," one fan tweeted.

The Angels are currently 30-36 and 11 games back of the first-place Astros.