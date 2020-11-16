Breaking: College Basketball Head Coach Dies At 50

Heartbreaking news has struck the college basketball world on Sunday evening.

Anthony Stewart, the head coach at University of Tennessee at Martin, has died. He was 50 years old.

The school announced the tragic news on Sunday night. Martin was set to begin his fifth season as the program’s head coach.

UT-Martin announced the devastating news with a statement.

MBB: UT Martin mourns the passing of @SkyhawkHoops head coach Anthony Stewart https://t.co/tkKzl7vrwW — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) November 15, 2020

From the school:

The University of Tennessee at Martin is saddened to announce today’s passing of Anthony Stewart , who was slated to begin his fifth season as the Skyhawks’ head men’s basketball coach later this month. He was 50 years old. “We are stunned to hear this tragic news,” Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The college basketball world is heartbroken.

Oh no, this is awful. Tennessee-Martin just announced that head coach Anthony Stewart has passed away. Just 50 years old. https://t.co/dTY00dsNGH — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 16, 2020

“I was texting with him this morning. He said that his team had been shut down on Thursday, but then it wound up being a false COVID positive test. Was hoping his team could return to practice this week,” longtime college basketball insider Jeff Goodman added.

UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart’s passing is absolutely heartwrenching. I was texting with him this morning. He said that his team had been shut down on Thursday, but then it wound up being a false COVID positive test. Was hoping his team could return to practice this week. https://t.co/krOLDYLl1X — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 16, 2020

Our thoughts are with Anthony Stewart’s friends and family at this time.

May he rest in peace.