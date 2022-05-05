Antoine Walker Has A Controversial Take On Steph Curry

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Antoine Walker is making headlines for his take on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Walker doesn't think Curry is the best player in the series between Golden State and the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, he doesn't even think he's the best player on his own team right now.

"From the first round of the playoffs with the Denver Nuggets and even the first two games on the road, Jordan Poole is the best player on the Golden State Warriors right now," he said on First Things First. "That’s why Steve Kerr had a tough time taking him out of the lineup. But Ja Morant is the best player in the series."

Walker did praise Curry's "smart" play on the court, though.

"One thing Steph is gonna do is he’s gonna play smart. He’s gonna use picks, he’s gonna use Draymond Green," he said. "He’s gonna come off pick and rolls. He’s gonna use his teammates a lot more than Ja Morant will probably use his teammates so that’s where I’m talking about being smart because this guy has the ability to put pressure on you every play – whether it’s to score or pass."

Both Curry and Poole have scored 51 points through the first two games of the series.

Game 3 tips off on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.