Antonio Brown Announced He Landed A New Job This Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio BrownCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is in attendance at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

The former NFL wide receiver, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is sitting next to his new business partner.

Brown and Kanye West are at the game.

The former NFL wide receiver revealed this week that he’s landed a new job. Brown is the new president of Donda Sports.

Brown revealed this week that he bought a suite at the Super Bowl.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!” he wrote.

Brown and Kanye are sitting close to the field on Sunday night.

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his outburst at MetLife Stadium during a regular season game.

Last season, he won a Super Bowl with the Bucs.

Tonight, Brown and Kanye West are watching the Super Bowl together at SoFi Stadium.

