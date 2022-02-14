Antonio Brown Announced He Landed A New Job This Week

Antonio Brown is in attendance at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

The former NFL wide receiver, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is sitting next to his new business partner.

Brown and Kanye West are at the game.

The former NFL wide receiver revealed this week that he’s landed a new job. Brown is the new president of Donda Sports.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI,” Brown added on social media. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown revealed this week that he bought a suite at the Super Bowl.

Antonio Brown and Kanye at the Super Bowl 👀 (via @djskee) pic.twitter.com/cJCYChgooG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his outburst at MetLife Stadium during a regular season game.

Last season, he won a Super Bowl with the Bucs.

Antonio Brown in the house with his Super Bowl ring from last yearpic.twitter.com/k1foXJrLON — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

