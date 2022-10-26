Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports

Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization.

West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.

Brown released an official statement on Tuesday night:

"Over the past few weeks the world's reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection. I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance. The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Clack culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others.

"... As the President of Donda Sports, I remain."

Read the full statement here.

Several brands have cut ties with West following his recent anti-semitic comments, including Adidas. Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald — the featured signings of Donda Sports — have also cut ties.