Antonio Brown Announces He’s Landed A New Job

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown has apparently landed a new job in sports.

Brown, who walked off the field in a middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this past season, is linking up with Kanye West.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has joined Kanye West’s Donda Sports. Brown will apparently serve as the president of the operation.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI,” Brown added on social media. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown shared a screenshot of a Super Bowl 56 suite he purchased.

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.