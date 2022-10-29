Antonio Brown Asked About Viral Post Involving Gisele Bundchen

Over the past few weeks, Antonio Brown has been relishing in the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

For some reason, Brown appears to feel like he's been wronged by Brady. As such, he's posted a number of insensitive posts about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his now ex-wife.

In an interview this morning, Brown was confronted about his behavior. Unsurprisingly he didn't have a great answer for why he decided to post the content in the first place.

"What about me? when I'm on the news for.. I'm crazy," Brown said about himself.

Then, when asked directly if he feels like what he posted was wrong, Brown strongly denied it.

"It is what it is," he said.

Brown clearly believes he's been hurt by Brady otherwise there's no reason for him to troll the quarterback in the midst of his divorce.

Brady and Gisele announced they finalized their divorce on Friday morning.

What do you think of Brown's social media posts?