Antonio Brown Asked Who He Voted For Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, millions of Americans will have fulfilled their civic duties to vote for their preferred candidate.

People might not agree on who to vote for, but getting out to vote is important for all. That includes former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Earlier tonight, Brown was asked who he voted for during the elections today. In a very unsurprising, but also somewhat surprising, turn of events, he voted for a well-known celebrity - or so he says.

AB said that he voted for the musical artist YE, formerly known as Kanye West.

Did he actually vote for Kanye West, who is not on the ballot? It's impossible to know for certain, but it is clear the duo is supporting each other.

Brown is the president of Donda Sports, which was created by Kanye.