Antonio Brown Asked Who He Voted For Today
On Tuesday, millions of Americans will have fulfilled their civic duties to vote for their preferred candidate.
People might not agree on who to vote for, but getting out to vote is important for all. That includes former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Earlier tonight, Brown was asked who he voted for during the elections today. In a very unsurprising, but also somewhat surprising, turn of events, he voted for a well-known celebrity - or so he says.
AB said that he voted for the musical artist YE, formerly known as Kanye West.
Did he actually vote for Kanye West, who is not on the ballot? It's impossible to know for certain, but it is clear the duo is supporting each other.
Brown is the president of Donda Sports, which was created by Kanye.