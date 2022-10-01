Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning.

Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions.

Brown claims the woman in the video "runs off with" his swim trunks. He adds this is all "disinformation" about what actually transpires in the video.

"It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs," Brown said on Twitter.

"Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”.Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime," he adds, via social media.

Antonio Brown has finally weighed in.

Still, it's so sad to see how badly Brown has fallen off a cliff. He was one of the most electric wide receivers over the past decade.

Now it appears he's potentially assaulting a woman in a pool. A horrible situation.