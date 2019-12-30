The Spun

Antonio Brown Calls Out Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster celebrating a touchdown.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 after a 17 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster have not been on good terms since the summer, when the former Pittsburgh Steelers WR took some shots at the team’s current WR1.

The social media feud continued today.

Brown, who’s been unemployed since mid-September, called out Smith-Schuster on social media.

The former All-Pro wide receiver took a shot at JuJu for having only 500 receiving yards this season.

Smith-Schuster had 42 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns this season. He played in 12 of 16 games and struggled to develop any kind of consistency with the Steelers quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh finished the year at 8-8.

Brown, meanwhile, is hopeful to return to the NFL – and he reportedly worked out for New Orleans – though nothing appears to be imminent.


