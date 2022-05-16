Antonio Brown Clarifies His Preference With The Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after making a catch in the second half against the New York Jets during the game on September 16, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Jets 27-10. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown got NFL fans talking today by declaring that he would like to retire as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Brown wrote "Just wanna Retire A Steeler." His message has over 15,000 likes, 5,000 retweets and 2,000 comments in just an hour.

Brown's statement quickly prompted a debate on whether the Steelers would ever take him back. But Brown decided to clarify what he said in a follow-up statement.

Brown stated on Twitter that he doesn't want to play for the Steelers again. He just wants to retire there.

"Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear," Brown tweeted. That message also has nearly 5,000 likes in just over an hour.

Though for some people, that clarification doesn't actually do much to clear up what he means.

The best way Antonio Brown can really retire as a Steeler is to sign a one-day contract with the team and then retire.

But given how his relationship with the Steelers soured before he was traded, it seems unlikely that he'll ever mend the fences. Some of Brown's off-the-field behavior might also discourage teams from giving him so much as a symbolic gesture.

Then again, Brown did do a lot for the Steelers before the relationship ended. In nine years he had over 11,000 receiving yards and 74 receiving touchdowns. He ranks second in franchise history in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Will Antonio Brown retire with the Steelers?