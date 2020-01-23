Antonio Brown’s Ex-Girlfriend Posts Emotional Message

Antonio Brown’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his children has shared an emotional message on social media in the wake of the latest troubling news regarding the former NFL wide receiver.

The former All-Pro wide receiver had an alleged incident with a moving company on Tuesday, leading to an arrest warrant being issued by Hollywood, Florida Police, according to reports.

Chelsie Kyriss, who has three sons with Brown, has shared an emotional message on Instagram.

“Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,” Kyriss wrote on IG. “Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him.”

“Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Antonio (sic) will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.”

Brown has been involved in multiple troubling alleged incidents over the last year. He was accused of sexual assault by a former trainer at the start of the 2019 regular season.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has been out of the NFL since early September.