Antonio Brown Explains Why He's Likely Done With NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown made more headlines on Saturday night when he revealed that he's not going to be playing this season.

Brown has been out of the league since he quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of last season. He took off his uniform and ran off the field while the Bucs were playing the Jets and was then cut following the game.

Brown feels like he's already done everything in the game.

"You can’t play forever. I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game," Brown said.

This statement comes after he tweeted a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to retire as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers

He played for the Steelers for nine seasons before he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't even play one game for the Raiders since his off-the-field issues carried over from Pittsburgh.

Brown then played in one game for the Patriots in 2019 before spending his last two seasons with the Buccaneers.

We'll have to see if he's ever given the chance to retire in Pittsburgh. However, it's more likely that that ship sailed a long time ago.