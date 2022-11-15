Antonio Brown Getting Crushed Following Text Message Reveal

Once great friends and teammates, there's now a clear divide between former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, Brown shared a text message he claimed to receive from Brady. In the text, Brady expressed his disappointment in Brown for his "erratic behavior" and "selfish" attitude.

The timestamp on the text is May 10, 2021.

Brown is taking a great deal of heat after exposing these text messages.

"Damn. Tom is a great ass friend for this honestly. …if it’s real lol. Never know nowadays," one fan wrote.

"I feel bad reading this and it wasn’t even towards me," another added.

"Brady didn’t miss once. AB is a complete piece of s--t now," another said.

Since this alleged text message, things have only gotten worse for Brown. The former All-Pro receiver has since made headlines for several unsavory reasons — including making suggestive remarks about Brady's now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady stuck up for Brown on multiple occasions during their time as teammates with the Patriots and Buccaneers. Brady even opened up his home to Brown for a short period during their time in New England.

It's clear not many people are on Brown's side when it comes to this conflict.