Antonio Brown Has 4-Word Message For The Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc, but the mercurial wideout had a post for the Buccaneers following his release. On his Instagram account, Brown attempted to take a bit of the high road, giving thanks for his time in Tampa.

“Big MAD (Making A Difference),” AB captioned the post. “Thanks for the opportunity.”

Brown’s dismissal from the team comes after a sideline outburst that saw him leave the field of play early, taking off his pads and throwing his undershirt and gear into the MetLife stands.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bucs coaching staff asked Brown to go back in the game early in the third quarter, but Brown refused. Reportedly pointing to the ankle injury that he entered the game with.

From @GMFB: The relationship between the #Bucs and Antonio Brown was quietly going the wrong way for some time. Then he refused to enter the game and was tossed from the sidelines. A look at how it all went so wrong… pic.twitter.com/3TcfmXYho7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

Brown was then tossed from the Bucs’ sideline and subsequently cut from the team.

There are still some clouds surrounding the entire situation. And reactions have varied from AB sympathy and mental health questions to “told you so’s.” But, Brown’s time with the Buccaneers is done and his NFL future is seriously in question.