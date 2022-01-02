Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Antonio Brown has a two-word message after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

The former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the Buccaneers after leaving the team during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium.

Brown, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers last season, ripped off his pads and uniform before departing the field without his shirt on.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said following the game that Brown is no longer a member of the franchise.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

A little more than an hour after the game ended, Brown took to Instagram with a two-word message.

“Super Gremlin,” he wrote.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady asked for compassion regarding the situation.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said. “We all love him and care about him deeply. . . . I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

It’s unclear what will come next for Brown, but it’s tough to imagine him playing in the National Football League again.

The Buccaneers improved to 12-4 with the win on Sunday.