Antonio Brown Interested In 1 NFL Team: Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is still a free agent and appears to have his eyes set on one NFL team.

Earlier this week, Brown told TMZ Sports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call. In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, Brown sounded interested in playing for the Cowboys.

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me," Brown told TMZ Sports. Brown continued: "If they want the production, maybe."

While most of the football world is just dismissing his comments, a few fans are intrigued by the idea - at least for the jokes.

"This makes too much sense. The huge screens in the stadium will all AB to watch himself live for 8 home games and one playoff loss," one fan joked.

"This would be incredible," another fan said.

"To perform at the Cowboys half time show?" a third fan joked.

In seven games last season, Brown had 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He appeared to be on his way to another solid season before a sideline tantrum led to his exit from the field - and the team.

Will he play in the NFL again?