Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have played on two different NFL teams together, in New England and Tampa Bay. Could they join on a third in 2022?

While Brady is retired, Brown doesn’t see it sticking.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is predicting that Brady will return to the National Football League for another season.

“Why would he do that?!” Brown said when asked if Brady will stay retired.

IS THE GOAT GONNA BE BACK?! https://t.co/9eS6hDqvCQ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2022

There are a lot of people who feel similarly to Brown.

“Its possible (he’ll) probably pull a MJ come back snag up another gold piece and then hit the yacht again..” one fan predicts.

“That’d be awfully strange if AB was the inside scoop,” another fan added.

Brown, meanwhile, has been linked to another star NFL quarterback. He’s been spending a lot of time with Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson, North West, Kanye West, and Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/XRHEHcQeTI — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) February 15, 2022

Brady won’t be joining the Ravens if he comes out of retirement, so if he and Brown are going to team up again, it’ll have to be somewhere other than Baltimore.

Do you see Brady un-retiring and playing again in 2022?