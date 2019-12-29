Antonio Brown Has Message For New Orleans Saints Fans

Antonio Brown reportedly impressed at his New Orleans Saints workout earlier this week, so much so that the NFC South franchise has interest in signing him. However, it doesn’t look like a signing is imminent.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that New Orleans won’t be signing Brown until the NFL makes an official ruling on the wide receiver’s status. Brown is likely to be punished by the league for sexual assault allegations, though nothing has been made official.

“The Saints won’t be signing Antonio Brown unless/until there is clarity from the NFL about its investigation into the claims of sexual assault made against him. And there is no indication from the NFL that any decision is imminent,” he reports.

Brown is sending messages to New Orleans Saints fans on Twitter anyway.

The All-Pro wide receiver posted “Who Dat” on Twitter this afternoon.

Who Dat — AB (@AB84) December 29, 2019

Brown has spent time on three different NFL franchises in 2019. He started the year in Pittsburgh before getting traded to Oakland. Brown was later released by the Raiders and signed by the Patriots, though he spent only a week or so in New England.

It doesn’t look like Brown will reach a fourth team this year, but it’s possible he’ll sign elsewhere in 2020.