Antonio Brown Takes New Step Toward His Return To The NFL

Antonio Brown has reportedly taken a new step toward his return to the National Football League.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has been out of the NFL since last September. Brown was released by the New England Patriots after just one game.

Brown, 31, began 2019 on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded in a blockbuster move to the Raiders, who released him during the preseason.

The 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been spotted working out with Lamar Jackson. However, the Ravens reportedly have no interest in signing him.

Brown is reportedly interested in making a return to the NFL, though. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Brown has taken a new step toward making that happen.

With his continued desire to return to the NFL this season, free-agent WR Antonio Brown has hired veteran agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him, the agent told ESPN Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

Brown will likely face discipline from the NFL for his off-the-field allegations if he is signed by someone for the 2020 season.

It’s unclear what teams – if any – will express interest in signing the five-time All-Pro wide receiver.