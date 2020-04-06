The Spun

Antonio Brown Takes New Step Toward His Return To The NFL

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has reportedly taken a new step toward his return to the National Football League.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has been out of the NFL since last September. Brown was released by the New England Patriots after just one game.

Brown, 31, began 2019 on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded in a blockbuster move to the Raiders, who released him during the preseason.

The 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been spotted working out with Lamar Jackson. However, the Ravens reportedly have no interest in signing him.

Brown is reportedly interested in making a return to the NFL, though. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Brown has taken a new step toward making that happen.

Brown will likely face discipline from the NFL for his off-the-field allegations if he is signed by someone for the 2020 season.

It’s unclear what teams – if any – will express interest in signing the five-time All-Pro wide receiver.

