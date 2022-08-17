Antonio Brown Not Happy With Tom Brady: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown's feelings on Tom Brady seemingly change by the day.

Less than a week after saying he misses Brady's passes, the former All-Pro wideout called TB12 out for "manipulating the game."

Tweeting, "Tom Brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind [right] lol. Now u see the difference. Put that [expletive] on."



Fans reacted to AB's post on Wednesday.

"Keep my QBs name out of your mouth," replied Steven Cheah of Barstool.

"You talking about the same guy that let you live in his house?" one user asked. "The same guy that vouched for you when no other team wanted you? Look at you now. You won’t sniff an NFL locker room again. Sad."

"Dude joined the Bucs knowing it was his last chance in the league.. not because of his health but because of his character.." another said. "Brady vouched for him and now he’s getting on here [expletive] on Brady because HE [expletive] up HIS chance.. Pathetic."

"Brady took this guy into his home, convinced 2 teams to sign him, got him a ring, and this is how he responds," commented Chuck Harris.

"When you're too stupid to effectively troll someone," tweeted Gerry Callahan.

"Man, it's almost like there are consequences for one's actions."

Antonio Brown remains out of the league after his MetLife outburst last season. For now he'll continue his role as president of Kanye West's Donda Sports.