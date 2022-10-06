Antonio Brown Picks Side In The Kanye West Controversy
Kanye West made headlines this week strictly because of his outfit for Paris Fashion Week.
West was wearing a shirt T-shirt that had the Pope’s face on the front and “White Lives Matter” written on the back.
This controversial shirt stirred up a debate on social media. West's camp, however, claims he was trying to "give a voice to the other side."
On Thursday, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown addressed the recent backlash that West is facing. Unsurprisingly, he's on West's side.
Brown posted a reel on Instagram with this caption: "All Lives Matter #CallGod #Boomin #Putthatshiton #Donda #Always."
Brown and West have developed a relationship over the course of this year. In February, the former All-Pro was announced as the president of Donda Sports.
Last week, Brown was in the news because a video of him exposing himself to a woman in Dubai went viral. He denied his involvement in that video, even though there's clear footage of him in it.