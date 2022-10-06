Antonio Brown Picks Side In The Kanye West Controversy

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kanye West made headlines this week strictly because of his outfit for Paris Fashion Week.

West was wearing a shirt T-shirt that had the Pope’s face on the front and “White Lives Matter” written on the back.

This controversial shirt stirred up a debate on social media. West's camp, however, claims he was trying to "give a voice to the other side."

On Thursday, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown addressed the recent backlash that West is facing. Unsurprisingly, he's on West's side.

Brown posted a reel on Instagram with this caption: "All Lives Matter #CallGod #Boomin #Putthatshiton #Donda #Always."

Brown and West have developed a relationship over the course of this year. In February, the former All-Pro was announced as the president of Donda Sports.

Last week, Brown was in the news because a video of him exposing himself to a woman in Dubai went viral. He denied his involvement in that video, even though there's clear footage of him in it.