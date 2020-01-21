Antonio Brown’s downward spiral appears to be continuing today. There is reportedly an active police scene at his Florida home. Police are reportedly investigating a potential incident.

ESPN NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe is reporting that Brown is under investigation for “possible battery” at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

Brown has reportedly not been arrested. There is reportedly an “active scene” at the home.

This doesn’t sound good.

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today source told ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. As of now he has not been arrested. Story coming shortly. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Hollywood Police reportedly do not believe this is a domestic incident, per Wolfe.

Police believe that it is not a domestic situation, source says. More information coming. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Brown, released by the Patriots at the beginning of the 2019 season, had an incident with the mother of his children outside his home earlier this month.

The former All-Pro wide receiver tweeted a couple of times earlier today.

Make no sense — AB (@AB84) January 21, 2020

Live in the moment not work in it — AB (@AB84) January 21, 2020

Brown spent time with three different NFL franchises in 2019. He began the year with the Steelers and was traded to the Raiders. Brown was then released by Oakland and picked up by New England, but only lasted with the Patriots for about a week.

Stay tuned for more details on the ongoing situation.