The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Large Police Presence, ‘Active Scene’ At Antonio Brown’s Home

Antonio Brown on the Patriots sideline.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown’s downward spiral appears to be continuing today. There is reportedly an active police scene at his Florida home. Police are reportedly investigating a potential incident.

ESPN NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe is reporting that Brown is under investigation for “possible battery” at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

Brown has reportedly not been arrested. There is reportedly an “active scene” at the home.

This doesn’t sound good.

Hollywood Police reportedly do not believe this is a domestic incident, per Wolfe.

Brown, released by the Patriots at the beginning of the 2019 season, had an incident with the mother of his children outside his home earlier this month.

The former All-Pro wide receiver tweeted a couple of times earlier today.

Brown spent time with three different NFL franchises in 2019. He began the year with the Steelers and was traded to the Raiders. Brown was then released by Oakland and picked up by New England, but only lasted with the Patriots for about a week.

Stay tuned for more details on the ongoing situation.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.