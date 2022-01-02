Report: Here’s What Led To Antonio Brown Quitting During Game

Antonio Brown’s days as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – or any NFL team, for that matter – might be over.

On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit during the middle of the Buccaneers’ game at the New York Jets.

Brown was seen running off the field with his pads off. The shirtless Brown made his way off the field and into the locker room after gesturing toward the crowd.

Here’s what it looked like:

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

What led to this?

According to a report, Brown was benched by head coach Bruce Arians in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s game. Brown reportedly became enraged by the move and tore his pads off on the sideline.

While Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans attempted to calm him down, the attempts were unsuccessful.

As we just said on #GoBucs radio Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench. He's gone to lockerrom on his own — TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) January 2, 2022

Here’s the sideline video:

Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left. (video via @mmmmillah)pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

Yikes.

The Buccaneers are trailing the Jets, 24-17, on Sunday afternoon. It should be a pretty wild postgame scene for Tampa Bay.