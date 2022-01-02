The Spun

Report: Here’s What Led To Antonio Brown Quitting During Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown’s days as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – or any NFL team, for that matter – might be over.

On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit during the middle of the Buccaneers’ game at the New York Jets.

Brown was seen running off the field with his pads off. The shirtless Brown made his way off the field and into the locker room after gesturing toward the crowd.

Here’s what it looked like:

What led to this?

According to a report, Brown was benched by head coach Bruce Arians in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s game. Brown reportedly became enraged by the move and tore his pads off on the sideline.

While Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans attempted to calm him down, the attempts were unsuccessful.

Here’s the sideline video:

Yikes.

The Buccaneers are trailing the Jets, 24-17, on Sunday afternoon. It should be a pretty wild postgame scene for Tampa Bay.

