Antonio Brown’s Reaction To The Patriots Loss Is Going Viral

Antonio Brown on the Patriots sideline.

It didn’t take very long for Antonio Brown to weigh in on the New England Patriots’ loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday night. Shocking, we know.

Brown, who played in one game for the Patriots earlier this season, took to Twitter following the stunning loss.

“Godsplan,” he wrote on Twitter.

Brown then sent a message to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The wide receiver says he wants to play with Brady – and only him.

“Call me,” Brown then tweeted in response to a video of Brady at his postgame press conference.

It’s unlikely that Brown will be back on the Patriots in 2020, though it is possible that he’ll be playing in the NFL in 2020.

Perhaps Brady and Brown can team up somewhere else next season


