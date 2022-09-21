Antonio Brown Reacts To Bruce Arians, Warning News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NFL gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive Bruce Arians a reprimand for his sideline conduct this past Sunday - much to the amusement of former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Brown shared a report on how the NFL chose to discipline Arians for his sideline conduct. He didn't add any further comments.

"Per source, the NFL sent a warning letter to Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers regarding his sideline activities on Sunday. Said the source as to Arians's behavior moving forward, 'He'll comply.'"

It's no secret that Brown and Arians aren't exactly friends anymore. He must find it very amusing for Arians to be getting taken to task for sideline misconduct given that the same charge effectively ended his NFL career.

In one of the most shocking scenes in NFL history, Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game against the New York Jets last season. He did so by taking off his uniform and running onto the endzone, jumping around before leaving the stadium.

Arians and the Buccaneers cut Brown a few days later. He has not played in the NFL since and there's not much indication that any team plans to sign him in the near future.

That doesn't mean that Brown can't enjoy getting a few laughs at his former boss's expense though.