Antonio Brown Reacts To Tom Brady Leaving Buccaneers Training Camp

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is taking a slight hiatus from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp before the 2022 season kicks off.

Although the break from camp was planned - according to a statement from the team - details surrounding his absence are unclear. Multiple reports suggested that Brady is just taking some time to be around his family.

Not everyone agrees with his choice to do so, though. On Wednesday morning, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown made it clear he thinks Brady is getting special treatment.

"Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol. Now u see the difference. Put that S*** on," Brown said this morning.

Brady is getting preferential treatment, but it's deserved at this point of his career. After seven Super Bowl titles, the 45-year-old quarterback deserves some time off to spend with his family before strapping his chin strap back up for another season.

Meanwhile, Brown is the player who walked off the field in the middle of a game - likely his last moment in the NFL.