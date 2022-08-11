Antonio Brown 'Regret' Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders reacts on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown isn't on an NFL roster right now, but he's still finding ways to make headlines.

On Thursday afternoon, he posted a message to his Twitter account revealing the biggest "regret" of his career. At first, the message starts off seemingly candid and thoughtful.

However, as fans continue to read, they realize it's all a joke. He said his biggest regret is that he'll never be able to watch himself play a live game - a quote stolen from Kanye West.

"Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that," Brown said. "Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.

Naturally, fans were a bit confused.

"The Jesus comp..." one NFL reporter said.

"I HATE saying anything positive about the Steelers, but Mike Tomlin keeping this dude on the rails for all the years he did, is one of the greatest accomplishments in football history," a Cleveland Browns fan admitted.

"I aspire to this level of irrational confidence lmao," a third fan said.

Fans are truly mystified by Brown.