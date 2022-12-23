Antonio Brown Released More Private Messages From Tom Brady

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady.

The most recent message posted by Brown shows Brady being a good friend, supporting the wide receiver and offering help through his time of "mental/emotional" struggle.

"Don't give in. You can handle it. And when you aren't feeling great, call me. We can do anything," Brady said in part of the lengthy message.

Brown has posted several old text, DM exchanges with Brady — most of which attempt to paint the NFL quarterback in a bad light. This strategy has overwhelmingly backfired on Brown as most of the sports world sides with Brady.

When Brown first joined the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen opened their home and welcomed him to stay while he searched for his own place to live.

So far this year, Brown has released several lewd remarks about Gisele — even posting a fake nude photo of her last month.

In November, Brown posted another alleged text exchange with Brady. Again, Brady ended up looking like the good guy despite Brown's opposite intentions.

Brown has been a free agent since his public and messy exit from the Buccaneers organization.