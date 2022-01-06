Antonio Brown released a statement through his attorney on Wednesday night, attempting to clarify what really happened with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The now-former Buccaneers wide receiver (though he’s yet to be officially released) appeared to quit mid-game last Sunday. Brown ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.

However, Browns claims he did not quit, but was rather cut by head coach Bruce Arians. Brown said he was playing through an injury on Sunday and, when he was informed that he had to play, he told the coaching staff that he couldn’t.

“Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, I was done with the Bucs,” Brown wrote.

Brown also claims the Buccaneers are trying to “cover up” what really happened. Brown claims an MRI of his ankle shows broken bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss.

The talented wide receiver says the Buccaneers are trying to get him to see a doctor of their choosing.

Brown says that he will undergo surgery and is looking forward to playing somewhere next season.

“Once my surgery is complete, I’ll be back to 100 percent and looking forward to next season,” he wrote.