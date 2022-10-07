Antonio Brown Reportedly Being Sued Again

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For an NFL player with no team, Antonio Brown has done an impressive job of staying in the public eye. He's now being sued for one of the most AB-esque reasons possible.

According to TMZ, a Florida man is suing Brown for allegedly selling him a fake Richard Mille luxury watch for $160,000. Per the suit, Brown sold him the watch in July knowing that it was a fake despite assuring him it was worth of $400,000.

The buyer, Ryan Kane, says in the suit that he bought the watch from Brown by wiring the $160,000 to Brown's company. But after receiving the watch and taking it to an appraiser to assess it for insurance, he was informed it was a fake worth only a few hundred dollars.

Kane alleges that he later learned that Brown bought several such watches from a seller in Dubai for less than $500 apiece. He is now suing Brown for fraud and is seeking his $160,000 back with interest.

Antonio Brown has been taken to court multiple times over the past couple of years - twice for allegedly scamming people he owed thousands of dollars to, and once for a violent encounter with a mover.

Meanwhile, there are no indications that Brown will be signing with anyone soon.

It's hard to imagine that anyone would want to sign him after the way he "left" the Buccaneers last year anyway.

The moral of the story? Maybe don't buy things secondhand from Antonio Brown.