Antonio Brown Reveals 1 Quarterback He Wants To Play With

If the Baltimore Ravens come calling, Antonio Brown is going to pick up the phone.

The Buccaneers cut Brown following his egregious actions during the Jets-Bucs game in Week 17. But there’s a wide belief his NFL days aren’t over. Could the Ravens give him another chance?

AB said on a recent podcast episdoe that he wants to play with Lamar Jackson next season.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said when asked which quarterback he wants to play with next. “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shoutout Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

Perhaps even more significant is the fact Lamar Jackson responded to Brown’s comments and appears to be excited about the possibility.

Take a look.

Lamar Jackson and Antonio Brown would be an electric duo on the gridiron. But will John Harbaugh take the risk?

The problem with signing a player like AB is he can flip a switch at any given moment. For some teams that’s worth the risk. It’s unclear if the Ravens are one of those teams.

Brown is still capable of providing a significant impact on the offensive side of the ball. He caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

If Lamar Jackson’s on board, Harbaugh may seriously want to consider signing Brown ahead of next season.