Antonio Brown Reveals If He's Spoken To Tom Brady Recently

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former star receiver and Donda Sports president Antonio Brown is still trying to find a way back into the league.

The seven-time Pro Bowler remains on the outside looking in of an NFL roster spot due to his behavior in recent years.

Over the weekend, TMZ caught up with AB, who was asked if he's been in contact with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady recently.

"No," Brown responded. "But tell [Tom Brady] I miss the passes. I'm still open, look show it, show it, I'm still open, show the fit."

AB also had a message for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, saying, "Aye, tell Jerry Jones to call me. Maybe. If he like the dance. If he wants the production. Maybe."

When asked about where thinks he might end up, the all-decade wideout said, "In the sky."

Brown's Tampa Bay tenure ended after a sideline outburst that saw him take off his uniform mid-game and exit the field. Since then, there's been no shortage of drama, and no calls from NFL teams.