Antonio Brown Reveals Who He Wants To Finish Career With

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown knows who he wants to play with next for his NFL career.

Brown wants to go back to the team that originally drafted him and play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown last played for the Steelers in 2018 before he was traded to the Raiders. He requested a trade out of Pittsburgh after there was so much drama between him and the team.

He then played for the Patriots for one game before spending two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played in seven games for the Bucs this season and finished with 545 yards and four touchdowns off 42 receptions.

Brown ended up walking out on the team towards the end of the regular season and was cut right after. He's yet to be signed by another NFL team.

Even though there will be a new general manager coming in for Pittsburgh, it's highly unlikely Brown will get his wish.