Antonio Brown Says He’s Been “Called” By “A Couple” NFL Teams

Former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is already generating interest from other NFL teams.

He confirmed to Complex.com in a wide-ranging interview that a couple of teams have already called him. That should bode well for Brown going into the offseason as he’s now a free agent.

Antonio Brown tells us that multiple teams have reached out since his release from the Bucs. Our sitdown with AB: https://t.co/Vrz3tf6gNW pic.twitter.com/t98Nf0ok9J — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 21, 2022

Brown infamously quit on the Bucs a few weeks ago against the Jets when he stormed off the field after taking his uniform off.

After that game, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that he was no longer a Buc and was released a few days later.

Since then, there’s been a lot of back-and-forth about what really happened as Arians thought Brown was healthy enough to go back in the game, but Brown didn’t believe he was.

Brown finished that contest with 26 yards on three receptions and the season with 545 yards and four touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Since his release, he’s been rapping a lot more and even has a new album dropping soon named Himmothy 2.

That said, he’s still a football player and with multiple teams already showing interest, it’s likely he’ll play somewhere next season.