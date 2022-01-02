Antonio Brown Shares Message About ‘Football’ After Release

Former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown posted a sponsored ad to his Instagram following his release. The photo’s somewhat cryptic caption referred to to the game of football.

Brown walked off the field mid-game after reportedly refusing to go on to the field. AB stripped himself of his football gear, tossed it into the East Rutherford crowd and headed for the locker shirtless. Chucking up the deuces on the way out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

Brown’s exit could very well be the last image we see of him on an NFL field. Once a fan favorite in Pittsburgh, the four-time All-Pro has seen his star dim amidst a string of public outbursts, criminal allegations and unbecoming behavior.

The Bucs took a chance on Brown after the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots moved off of the seven-time Pro Bowler. It’s been reported that Tom Brady made a major push for Tampa to bring the beleaguered wideout in. And it paid off during last season’s Super Bowl run.

However it seems the Buccaneers have come to the conclusion that AB has officially become more trouble than he’s worth. Especially after his fake vaccination card situation that saw him serve a three-game suspension from the league’s office.

If this is in fact it for Antonio Brown’s NFL career, what a ride it’s been. The All-Decade honoree reached some of the highest highs in the history of the sport. And also was a part of some its ugliest moments.

It’s tough to say where AB goes from here. But its unlikely that his career in the National Football League will continue.