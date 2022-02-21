Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise.

Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt.

The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady, claiming the quarterback said he would throw him the ball if he played hurt.

Antonio Brown released this image of his foot/ankle injury on his IG account with usual claims that #Bucs made him play hurt, Tom Brady didn’t throw him the football and Bruce Arians fired him for being hurt. pic.twitter.com/tLOTOshcfm — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 21, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“I’m honestly curious has anything happened at all with his ankle since he said he was going to have surgery lol? Last I saw he was standing on a table at the Super Bowl?” one fan tweeted.

“You can’t say they allowed me to play hurt then in the next sentence complain about not getting the ball, so if you got your targets the ankle injury wouldn’t have been an issue??” another fan added.

Antonio Brown and Kanye at the Super Bowl 👀 (via @djskee) pic.twitter.com/cJCYChgooG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shared his thoughts on the Antonio Brown situation earlier this weekend.

"I just didn't want him to go out like that, so I'm telling him, 'Please don't go out like this.'"@MattHarmon_BYB recently caught up with Mike Evans to talk about Antonio Brown's abrupt in-game exit from the Bucs and more. Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/JSVY6kLKjW pic.twitter.com/NUZjmmOMeR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 15, 2022

Brown last played for the Bucs at the end of the regular season. It’s unclear if he will play in the National Football League again.