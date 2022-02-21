The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown waves to the crowd in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise.

Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt.

The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady, claiming the quarterback said he would throw him the ball if he played hurt.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“I’m honestly curious has anything happened at all with his ankle since he said he was going to have surgery lol? Last I saw he was standing on a table at the Super Bowl?” one fan tweeted.

“You can’t say they allowed me to play hurt then in the next sentence complain about not getting the ball, so if you got your targets the ankle injury wouldn’t have been an issue??” another fan added.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shared his thoughts on the Antonio Brown situation earlier this weekend.

Brown last played for the Bucs at the end of the regular season. It’s unclear if he will play in the National Football League again.

