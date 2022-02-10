Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown won a Super Bowl last year. This year, he’ll be watching it on sight.

Brown, whose future in the National Football League is unclear following his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, claims to have purchased a $2 million Super Bowl 56 suite.

The former All-Pro wide receiver shared the screenshot on Instagram. Brown is the new president of Donda Sports.

“Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL

As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!

We will be hosting community events this weekend, and inviting kids with their families to the game, let’s give people the Donda Experience,” he wrote.

Antonio Brown just put his receipt for buying the owner’s suite for the Super Bowl for $2 million. pic.twitter.com/v6zjM4DPit — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“Yikes. More than he has taken home in the last 3 seasons. Hope he has some other people throwing in,” one fan tweeted.

“Even if it’s real, which everything points to it not being real, Donda Sports belongs to Kanye West, not AB. Kanye can afford this, AB can not,” another fan tweeted.

Fans noticed a mistake in the receipt, as the date is wrong. However, Darren Rovell says it’s just a typo.

No it’s not. Typo. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2022

We’ll find out on Sunday, apparently.

Kickoff at Super Bowl 56 is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC. The Los Angeles Rams enter Sunday’s game as a small favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals.