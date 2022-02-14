Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown spent Super Bowl Sunday with a few well-known celebrities. One of them was none other than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After getting released by the Buccaneers during the 2021 season, the Brown-to-Ravens rumors began almost immediately. He even posted an edited picture of himself in a Ravens uniform that was eventually retweeted by Jackson himself.

Then on Sunday, Jackson posted a picture of himself and AB hanging out during Super Bowl Sunday.

Take a look.

Lamar Jackson posted this last night 👀 (Via @Lj_era8) pic.twitter.com/uUncpZablt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 14, 2022

Will Antonio Brown be catching passes from Lamar Jackson next season?

Football fans are discussing the possibility via Twitter right now. Let’s just say opinions are all over the place.

“Didn’t he post things before last season with AB too? I wouldn’t read too much into it. Players are allowed to be friends with players who are free agents or on other teams hahahaha,” one fan tweeted.

“Yessssss please go to Baltimore please,” a fan wrote.

“Day after the Super Bowl, and the national media is already in peak off-season pot stirring mode,” another fan commented.

“AB to the Ravens confirmed,” a fan tweeted.

One fan thinks Lamar Jackson’s picture with Antonio Brown is about sending a message to the Ravens’ front office.

“I think Lamar’s picture with Antonio Brown, as well as not signing his extension yet, is sending the Ravens a clear message. Build around me and give me more say so… or else,” the fan said on Twitter.

Antonio Brown, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens would be an explosive combination.

Will AB be playing in Baltimore next season?