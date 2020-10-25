Antonio Brown’s Old Tweet About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Antonio Brown is reunited with Tom Brady.

The former All-Pro wide receiver is reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown is joining Brady in Florida after playing with him in New England last season. The Patriots had Brown for one game before releasing him due to off-the-field issues.

Now, Brown is back with Brady, as the Bucs attempt to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Brown has been hoping that this would happen for a while. Earlier this year, Brown tweeted that the only quarterback he would play with in 2020 is Tom Brady. That tweet is now going viral on social media.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

While Brown should get along just fine with Brady, there are questions about head coach Bruce Arians. The Bucs head coach previously said that Brown was a “diva” and he wouldn’t be signing him.

However, ESPN.com notes that the feeling in the organization is a good one:

The feeling inside the organization is Arians’ personality is strong enough to handle him. Arians has never had a problem giving anyone a piece of his mind — as seen by his expletive-filled tirades in practice — and he coached Brown with the Steelers.

It will be interesting to watch, that’s for sure.