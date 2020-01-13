Antonio Brown Shares Troubling New Video On Social Media

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a troubling video on social media on Monday morning. The former All-Pro wideout filmed a bizarre incident with his ex-girlfriend (and mother of his children) and the police.

In the video, Brown appears to accuse his ex of trying to steal one of his cars. Brown hurls expletives at both his ex and some police officers responding to the scene. The couple reportedly has three children together. Multiple children can be seen during the video.

At one point, Brown throws a bag of NSFW gummies at his ex.

The video can be seen below.

WARNING: The video includes graphic language throughout.

There’s a 99.9 % chance Antonio brown doesn’t play football ever again lmaoo pic.twitter.com/AlAp8KUEJU — john (@iam_johnw) January 13, 2020

Brown has been out of the NFL since his release from the New England Patriots in September. He acknowledged during the above video that this isn’t the best look for an NFL comeback.

“F–k the NFL. This is real life,” Brown appears to say.