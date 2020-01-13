The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares Troubling New Video On Social Media

Antonio Brown on the Patriots sideline.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a troubling video on social media on Monday morning. The former All-Pro wideout filmed a bizarre incident with his ex-girlfriend (and mother of his children) and the police.

In the video, Brown appears to accuse his ex of trying to steal one of his cars. Brown hurls expletives at both his ex and some police officers responding to the scene. The couple reportedly has three children together. Multiple children can be seen during the video.

At one point, Brown throws a bag of NSFW gummies at his ex.

The video can be seen below.

WARNING: The video includes graphic language throughout. 

Brown has been out of the NFL since his release from the New England Patriots in September. He acknowledged during the above video that this isn’t the best look for an NFL comeback.

“F–k the NFL. This is real life,” Brown appears to say.


