There Are Reportedly 2 ‘Teams To Watch’ For WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown might be getting closer to a return to the National Football League.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 NFL season. News of Brown’s suspension broke on Friday. The league is suspending Brown for eight games due to multiple violations of the player conduct policy.

While the suspension is not good news, it might make Brown more sign-able. Teams now know how long Brown will be out. The suspension begins in Week 1 of the regular season, but Brown will be allowed to take part in preseason activities.

“I look forward to new beginnings,” Brown wrote. “I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve.

“I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon. Thank you to my family and all those that have supported me. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career. #AB2.0 #Himmothy”

There are reportedly two “teams to watch” for Brown now that he’s been suspended.

Ravens and Seahawks remain the teams to watch. https://t.co/hGDJXQnlD8 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 31, 2020

The Seahawks and the Ravens have been mentioned for Brown all summer. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has been campaigning for Brown this offseason.

Perhaps the Ravens will finally make a play for Brown now that he’s been suspended.