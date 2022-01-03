Antonio Brown’s Quote From Last Week Has Resurfaced

A week-old quote from Antonio Brown has resurfaced following his bizarre departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit on his team mid-game on Sunday. The talented wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before storming off the MetLife Stadium field – shirtless – on Sunday.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced following the game that Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers franchise.

It was a pretty dramatic turn of events for Brown and the Buccaneers, which has led to the resurfacing of this quote from last week.

“You guys is all about drama. This is all about football,” Brown told the media.

Antonio Brown, six days ago: “You guys is all about drama. This is all about football.” https://t.co/njDGok4a99 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 2, 2022

Sure thing, Antonio.

On a more serious note, hopefully Brown can get the help he needs, as Tom Brady echoed on Sunday afternoon.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation. … We all love him and care about him deeply,” Brady said of Brown.

He added: “I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

Well said, Tom.