Antonio Gibson Appears To Have New Role With Commanders

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team runs for a touchdown during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Antonio Gibson is adding something new to his repotoire heading into the 2022 season.

In addition to being both a running back and receiver option, it looks like he's going to be Washington's kick returner.

"You still need to see some more stuff, but you know, I think he is. I do. I think he's done a nice job," Rivera said via Sam Fortier. “When you watch it on tape, you see him circling the ball, getting under it, making a good catch. It's something he did well in college, and we're pretty excited having him do it.”

Gibson handled some of the kick return duties when he was at Memphis in 2019. He averaged 28 yards per return and even returned one for a touchdown.

This could help Washington start further up the field, which would help with scoring more points per game.

Gibson will be replacing DeAndre Carter, who was one of the best kick returners in the league last season. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after he averaged 25 yards per kick return with the Commanders.