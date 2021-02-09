Former WR Antwaan Randle El Reportedly Landing NFL Job

Former wideout and current NFL assistant Antwaan Randle El has reportedly landed a new coaching job.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive assistant is expected to become the Detroit Lions’ next wide receivers coach.

The #Lions are expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as their wide receivers coach, source said. Randle El, the longtime NFL receiver, just finished a Super Bowl run as an offensive assistant with the #Bucs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2021

Under head coach Bruce Arians, the former second-round draft pick just finished leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory as assistant wide receivers coach. Joining the Bucs in 2019, his last two seasons were the first of his NFL coaching career. In an interesting twist, Arians was actually Randle El’s receivers coach/offensive coordinator back when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2002-05, 2010).

As a player, Randle El had a long and successful career. Through a nine-year NFL journey (5 years Pittsburgh, 4 years Washington), the 5-foot-10 wideout collected 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Now, the NFL veteran will join the Lions’ recently-overhauled staff under new head coach Dan Campbell (11-year NFL tight end). Alongside offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Randle El becomes the most recent to join the long list of former NFL players on the Detroit coaching staff.

With Jared Goff now under center, Randle El will be tasked with an interesting challenge in 2021. With their long-time QB Matthew Stafford now gone, the Lions’ receiver corps will have to adjust to a new style of play.