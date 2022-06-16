Antwaan Randle El's Reaction To Reporter's Question Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Antwaan Randle El #82 of the Pittsburgh Steelers points while taking on the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Just under two months ago, the Detroit Lions made headlines with a big move in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Detroit selected former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Just 10 picks later, the team traded up to select former Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Lions wide receivers coach - and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver - Antwaan Randle El was a big reason the Lions chose to move up in the draft. On Thursday afternoon he was asked about his reaction to the pick, when he crashed the team's draft room.

There's one slight problem, he didn't know they caught that interaction on social media.

Here's his reaction to finding out.

Randle El and the rest of the coaching staff have to be fired up about landing arguably the best wide receiver in the draft.

While he might not be ready for training camp on time, there's no doubt he'll make a big impact during his rookie campaign.