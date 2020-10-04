AP Voters Getting Crushed For ‘Embarrassing’ Ranking Decision

The new Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Sunday afternoon with a little bit of controversy.

There’s little controversy at the top of the poll. Clemson remains at No. 1, with Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame rounding out the top five. Ohio State will probably enter the top five when the Buckeyes begin play later this month.

The controversial ranking comes at the bottom of the poll. Texas, No. 9 in last week’s poll, dropped to No. 22 in the poll following Saturday’s loss to TCU.

Kansas State, meanwhile, is unranked at 2-1 following wins over Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Many believe that the Wildcats, who were upset in Week 1, are more deserving of a ranking.

“Makes absolutely no sense that Texas is ranked and Kansas State is not. None. AP voters embarrass themselves again,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

The Big 12 Conference has three teams ranked in this week’s AP Poll:

No. 10 Oklahoma State (3-0)

No. 22 Texas (2-1)

No. 24 Iowa State (2-1)

Texas probably is overrated at No. 22. The Longhorns have done nothing but disappoint for the majority of Tom Herman’s time in Austin, Texas.

Kansas State, meanwhile, might be one of the teams to beat in the Big 12 Conference.

You can view the full Week 5 AP Poll here.